MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome.
In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
The town has been combatting the water crisis ever since. Now, Marion has a new mayor, who says she'll continue to fight for clean water for city residents.
Beth Stinnett is one of the new owners of The 88 Dip in Marion, Kentucky.
She worked at the restaurant for 10 years, and she says the water crisis was and is one of the hardest situations the restaurant has had to go through.
"In the beginning, it was a struggle. It was very difficult, because there was no water. But now that the water has leveled out and it has gotten a bit better, we're starting to see some kind of relief," Stinnett says.
The restaurant is continuing to use water tanks and paper products so staff members don't have to wash as many dishes.
To help businesses like The 88 Dip, Mayor D'Anna Browning is coming up with solutions and taking steps forward, even at the state level.
"We are working to finalizing the engineering plans, and we hope to have that submitted to the state because we have an emergency order that has been extended to June 30," Browning says. "It was approved by Governor Beshear on Dec. 29."
For now, Browning says people will have to be wise about how they use their water.
"Restrictions will probably continue well into the summer, and just to please continue to conserve water and do the best that you can," Browning says.
As for Stinnett, she's wishing for the best as 2023 kicks off. For her, that would mean no constrains on her water usage.
"I hope that we find some kind of resolution where we don't have to conserve water and we can freely use water and we don't have issues that we've had before," Stinnett says.
The mayor says the city is currently working on detecting leaks in city pipes. She says the pipes are older, and Marion is losing about 52% of its water because of leaks.
The winter weather around the Christmas holiday also hit Marion hard. Browning says many people allowed water to drip from their faucets to prevent frozen pipes.