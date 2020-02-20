Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER FROM SMITHLAND DAM TO CAIRO IS CRESTING OR NEAR CREST AT THIS TIME. SLOW FALLS IN WATER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. WATER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NO SOONER THAN LATE NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL SATURDAY FEBRUARY 29. * AT 6:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 47.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS CRESTING NEAR 47.8 FEET TOMORROW MORNING, AFTER WHICH IT WILL SLOWLY FALL. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&