CARBONDALE, IL — It'll soon to be a new year and a new day in Illinois. Recreational marijuana will be legal come Jan. 1.
Law enforcement agencies in Illinois are focusing on educating the community on the do's and don'ts for consuming legalized recreational marijuana.
Those rules include the proper way to transport it and where you can smoke it.
"Legalization of cannabis doesn't mean you can buy it from anyone on the street. You have to buy it from state licensed facility, and it has to be in that package and in accordance with the law. If you're going to smoke it, basically smoke it in your own house. You can't smoke it in your vehicle. You will still be arrested for DUI whether you're smoking it for recreational use or have a marijuana card," said Carbondale Police Sgt. Doug Wilson.
Wilson said ignorance of the law is not an excuse.
"If you don't educate yourself and you remain ignorant of what the law says, then you're accountable," said Wilson.
Carbondale city spokesperson Roni LeForge said you can't go wrong with just being respectful to your neighbors.
"The city of Carbondale is urging everyone to be responsible. Don't get behind the wheel impaired, and we would like to remind them to be respectful and mindful of their neighbors," LeForge said.
Doing that should keep you out of trouble. Carbondale police also want to remind people, even if you're on your own property in your own backyard, if you're smoking recreational marijuana in public view, they will address that issue. For more information about the law, click here.