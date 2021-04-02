LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — A resource for mothers in crisis is coming to Kentucky. Known as "baby boxes," they provide a safe and anonymous place for mothers to surrender a newborn if they cannot care for them.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed the legislation into law last week.
Three months ago, 15-year-old Isabella Lamkin started a petition in hopes of having legislators pass House Bill 155. The measure allows "newborn safety devices," such as Safe Haven Baby Boxes to be used at police stations, fire stations and hospitals.
Lamkin was inspired by her own story, and others like it. She was abandoned as a baby in China, and was placed in an orphanage.
The Louisville teen was adopted about eight years ago, and says she wants to see a baby box in every county for children like her.
"I feel that every child should be able to have a family that loves and cares for them as much as my family loves me," Lamkin said.
The first location in Kentucky could ready by this summer.
Across the nation, there are nearly 70 locations where mothers can surrender their newborns legally and anonymously in Indiana, Arizona, Ohio, Arkansas and Florida.
Download the document below to read House Bill 155 in full.