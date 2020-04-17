FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced four new COVID-19 testing sites will be open in partnership with Kroger starting next week, including a site in Paducah.
During his daily update on the virus, Beshear said the four new sites will open in Paducah, Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville.
Paducah testing site
National Health and Wellness TLC Director Meegan Brown with Kroger Health said those sites will be open from Tuesday, April 21 through Thursday, April 23. They will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The goal is to test up to 330 people per day at each location.
Thursday evening, McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield told Local 6 the Paducah testing site will be on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College campus.
Mansfield said McCracken County and Paducah leaders will have a meeting at the McCracken County Emergency Operations Center at 2 p.m. on Friday where they will share more details about the testing site.
Mansfield will speak during the meeting, along with Mayor Brandi Harless, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department, along with one doctor from each of Paducah's two hospitals.
Testing through the partnership with Kroger has been underway this week in Franklin County and Kenton County. During his briefing, Beshear said both locations had their best day yet on Thursday, with 202 tests performed in Franklin and 227 tests in Kenton.
Beshear said the four new testing sites will help ensure all parts of the state are served. "We are one Kentucky. We are Team Kentucky, and we’re making sure now that we can test in all of Kentucky," he said.
The governor's office says those who are eligible for testing include people showing COVID-19 symptoms — which are fever, shortness of breath and cough — as well as health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus and anyone with mild symptoms who also may have been exposed.
The testing will be done for free. Beshear said the goal is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.
Lake Barkley offers place to isolate
Beshear also announced a partnership to create "non-congregate sheltering" for people who need to isolate because they are ill or may have been exposed to COVID-19 and need somewhere to stay. The partnership involves the state's Public Health Department, local health departments, the Kentucky Department of Parks, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the Kentucky National Guard and volunteer medical staff.
The governor said shelters will be available at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in west Kentucky, as well as Lake Cumberland State Resort Park in Jamestown, Kentucky.
The facilities will be available for people who can care for themselves with minimal medical intervention.
“These are not places we are going to put people who need significant care and significant monitoring,” Beshear said.
10-day-old infant among COVID-19 deaths
Beshear announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, including a 10-month-old infant. To date, 129 Kentuckians have died in connection to the virus.
The governor said 159 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, bringing the states total to at least 2,429. Beshear warned that a major increase in case numbers is expected on Friday. "We believe tomorrow is going to be one of the highest numbers we’ve seen, and part of that is bringing in some data that’s had to move through a couple of systems that will hit tomorrow," he said.
So far, Beshear said at least 956 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.