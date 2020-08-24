MURRAY, KY — A couple's big day doesn't look the same these days because of COVID-19. Weddings are being canceled or postponed, and the venues that host them are losing money.
One new local venue is helping couples get back their special day.
Family and friends spent some of their Saturday afternoon cleaning up after a bouquet making class at The Barn at White Oaks.
It is a new venue owned by couple Amy and Austin Wyatt.
"We're really excited to open this weekend," said Amy. "We have spent the last 12 months planning and building, and construction just finished up, so we were ready to open our doors to Murray and the area around here."
Opening a new venue at a time when weddings are being canceled and postponed may sound odd, but the owners said they are getting a lot of calls.
"We have a lot of brides who are still planning their weddings actively. We have a lot of people reaching out for 2021," said Amy. "A lot of our brides, planning a wedding gives them hope for the future that hopefully COVID-19 won't be around for a long, long time."
Amy said several brides who are booking with them now needed a new venue, because their wedding was canceled and they were unable to re-book this fall.
One of those brides is Tyler Eubanks.
"My original wedding date was April 4, 2020 and then COVID hit, so I actually got married in my living room," said Eubanks. "We've had to change our wedding date about three times."
She is now getting married at The Barn at White Oaks on Halloween. The owners said the wedding will follow state guidelines.
Eubanks said she wants all couples planning a wedding in this pandemic to know things will be OK.
"Just keep thinking about the fact that you're going to be married. You're gonna' spend the rest of your life with your, with your person," said Eubanks. "That's kind of how I have seen it, that I still get to be married to my husband and spend the rest of my life with him."
The first wedding at the venue will happen on Sept. 19.
The venue is also hosting celebration of life events for people who have lost a loved one during this pandemic.
Wyatt said they will follow the governor's guidelines while building memorable moments.