CALVERT CITY, KY — A beloved drive-in theater that entertained families in the Local 6 area for decades until it closed after the 2021 season is returning under new ownership.
The Calvert City Drive-In opened in the 1950s, but it closed its doors after the death of owner Ruth Evelyn Harrington in August 2021.
Seth and Tabitha Manea recently purchased the property, and they say the drive-in will reopen sometime during the first week of June.
They say they'll try to keep everything feeling the way it did under its previous ownership, including its famous burgers.
In a Facebook post, Seth says he and Tabitha are thankful for the opportunity to continue the theater's legacy.
"Steve Harrington and his family operated the drive in theater for over 68 years. This year will mark 70 years since the opening of the drive in theatre in 1953. We plan on being open this summer but a definite date has yet to be determined." Seth writes. "We know we have big shoes to fill and a heck of a legacy to continue. We plan to make as little changes as possible because whatever they did for so many years worked! And YES, the burgers will remain the same. Special thanks to Arianne Dillon at Paducah Bank for making this dream a reality. Cheers to 70 more years!"
Local 6 talked with the Maneas on Thursday. They're learning how to use all the original kitchen equipment to make sure the food is just how people remember it.
"We're looking forward to it being back for the community. We know a lot of people miss it. We miss it. It's just always a fun time, especially in the summer, to hang out with your friends and family and watch a movie and eat some food and just hang out. It's not your typical movie experience. It's a drive-in experience. It's a whole different animal," Seth says.