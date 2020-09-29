MARION, IL -- New life is coming to a struggling local Southern Illinois mall.
The Marion Illinois Star Center Mall was recently purchased by the Marion Center Project which is run by a group of local business leaders. They have plans to open a drive-in theater soon. Co-Owner, Rodney Cabaness said this is the perfect time to do it.
"Now during this challenging time with COVID the cars will be social distanced. It's outside, it's in the open," said Cabaness.
The project is coming along.
They have set up a barrier that separates the drive in part of the parking lot and they have repaired the parking lot.
They have also installed pillars that will hold the 36 by 60 high definition screen that will allow viewers to watch movies during the day and night time.
But, that's not all that's happening at the mall.
Lowell Anderson owns Anderson's Warehouse Furniture. He bought the former Sears building in 2019 and business has been booming ever since.
He recently purchased an additional 50,000 square feet of the mall, to expand his furniture showroom. He said he's proud to be a part of refurbishing the mall.
"We are glad to give back to the community. We will be adding a few more jobs ourselves. All the excitement going around the mall will bring more people here and businesses which will bring more customers," said Anderson.
Logan Morgan said he's happy to see more opportunities coming to the mall, especially the theater.
Cabaness said the sky's the limit for the property
"Because of where we are right now in Southern Illinois the future is brighter for that mall than it ever has been or ever was," said Cabaness.
They're hoping to have the project done by mid to late October.