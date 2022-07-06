PADUCAH, Ky. - It's no secret that pickleball is rapidly growing, not only nationally, but locally in western Kentucky.
Before this summer, there wasn't an organized pickleball league in the area.
However, the Paducah Parks and Recreation department has changed that. The city created a summer pickleball league for the first time this year.
"It's an easy sport to get into," said Curtis Severns, who recently began playing pickleball. "The barriers for entry are really low. So, it's great for everybody to just grab a paddle and start hitting around."
The city partnered with the Paducah Expo Center this year to host the league. They offer men's and women's doubles leagues, and a total of eight teams have competed this year.
The sport of pickleball combines elements of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, and has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.
Paducah Parks and Rec Superintendent Taylor Moresching believes that popularity is only growing to increase, and he's hoping their pickleball league grows with it.
"We really expect this league to grow in the coming years because we do have a lot of space to expand," Moresching said. "There's just a lot of people playing pickleball. Word will get out, and we really think locally more and more people will continue to play pickleball in the years ahead."