PADUCAH — A new study is shedding light on the number of homeless people in McCracken County.
According to leaders of a grassroots homelessness task force, the comprehensive report shows the problem is growing and drastically underreported. The group is made up of more than two dozen organizations, nonprofits and private individuals in the Paducah area. The Salvation Army took the lead on the study with the help of an independent consulting firm out of Mississippi.
"In Paducah, we had a reported population of four homeless people," said Lt. David Donegan with the Salvation Army. "That's way under the actual number and that was taken in 2019."
Donegan said a report containing the count of four was done by Continuum of Care and given to the Inter-agency Council on Homelessness. The count, known as a “point in time” count was not done in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are actually out conducting another point in time 'k' count this week," said Donegan. "Preliminary findings show the number is actually closer to 140 homeless individuals."
He said accurate numbers will mean a lot more funding for programs.
"The goal is to report the accurate number of people so we get accurate federal funding and then we are able to provide more services," he said.
Other recommendations from the study include creating a permanent shelter and adding more feeding programs.
"The need for that is because the population of homelessness is growing. We’d not want to attract homeless people, but we want to help those that are here," said Donegan. "Now that we know we need a permanent shelter here, we need to look more into what that looks like. The next step will be a feasibility study to see what we need and what we can afford in Paducah and what funding is needed."
At Community Kitchen, leaders say extreme weather brings out homeless individuals.
Local 6 met Jessica Bernhardt during the rain and sleet on Thursday.
"I never thought I'd find myself homeless," she said. "It's hard to know where to go or what to do. It could happen to anyone."
"Most don't realize how significant it is," said Terri Osucha, the administrative director. "We find they hide themselves in the woods or on the river, things that aren't so obvious." She said a shelter could offer homeless individuals like Jessica direction. "If we had that year round shelter for her to go to she could start to rebuild her life,” Osucha said.
Donegan said he expects an update on numbers and a potential action plan in the weeks to come.