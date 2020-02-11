PADUCAH — If you live in McCracken County, you'll soon be paying a tax on insurance premiums. County leaders passed the tax with a unanimous vote at Monday night's fiscal court meeting.
The county will be able to begin collecting the tax in October of 2020. Several members of the public attended the meeting Monday, with 11 speaking directly to the fiscal court against the tax.
Commissioner Jeff Parker said public comment is important, but he sees the insurance tax as the only option for the county to dig out of the hole.
"Our financial situation in the county is deteriorating. It was time to step up. If we wait another year, or year and a half, we're going to be totally upside-down," Parker said after the meeting. "We don't want to get in that shape. We want to make sure we have the money and the funds available to operate."
Parker said public safety is the court's top concern, but providing services costs money.
"We deferred, I think it was, a little over half a million dollars in pavement. You can't do that. Once you do it one year, you might get by with it. But once you do it that second year, those potholes get a lot bigger. Then all of a sudden, instead of fixing a pothole, you're paving a whole road. Then you're just driving your expenses way up," Parker said.
After the ordinance officially passed, Parker asked for the county to stop buying new vehicles unless absolutely necessary. He wants to see what kind of numbers the insurance tax will bring in.
"One of the things I heard from the taxpayers was, 'We see a lot of vehicles here, a lot of new vehicles,' so we're going to put a freeze on purchasing vehicles," Parker said. "We're going to make sure that it's not put on the consent agenda, that we are open. We want to make sure the public understands if a vehicle comes up, it will be on the regular agenda and we'll vote on it."
County leaders will need to review the tax every year as part of their budget discussion. They will be able to decide rates during that discussion.
Here are the current rates for the tax:
- Casualty insurance: 4.9%
- Automobile: 6.9%
- Inland Marine: 4.9%
- Fire and Allied Perils: 4.9%
- Health: NONE
- Life: 6.9%
- All Other Risks: 4.9%
To read the county's budget for this fiscal year click here.