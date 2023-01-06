MURRAY, KY — KET "News Quiz" host Kelsey Starks recently visited Murray Middle School, reuniting with students she met in April at the Student Technology Leadership Program State Competition at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
During the visit on Dec. 15, Murray Independent Schools says Starks and KET Educational Consultant Amy Grant answered students' questions about the show and about TV production.
"News Quiz" airs weekly on Kentucky Educational Television. The 15-minute current events program includes news segments, a current events quiz, opinion letters and an "extra credit" report. The show offers a way to challenge kids' knowledge of current events and geography.
To watch full episodes of News Quiz, click here.