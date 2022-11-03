WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5.
Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
"A lot of people choose that because sometimes they can't come out on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8,"Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams says. "So they like to take advantage of early voting days."
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says for the past 130 years, Kentucky had just one day to vote.
These additional days are important for voters.
"We're opening with polls for three days early to assist with people having more convenience getting to the polls and also deterring long lines from materializing on Tuesday," said Adams.
During this year's midterm elections, ballots in Kentucky will look a bit different.
There are several non-partisan races throughout the area, including judicial, city commission and school board races.
It's also important to remember that there are two constitutional amendments on the back of your ballot, so you'll want to turn the ballot over to vote on those issues.
County Clerks say voting is a right, and if you want influence in how your government operates, it's a right you should exercise.
"Local races, the people you vote for that have the capability to, I mean, they determine what goes on in your community," Huskey says.
In Livingston County, no-excuse in-person absentee voting will be at the Livingston County Courthouse.
Those living in McCracken County can vote early at the McCracken County Courthouse.
You must have a valid ID to cast a ballot at your polling place.
To find your polling place in Kentucky, including early voting locations on Nov. 3-5 and Election Day polling places, visit elect.ky.gov.
If you live in Illinois, Missouri or Tennessee, click here to learn how to find your polling place.