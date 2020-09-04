CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — There will be no school for Crittenden County students on Friday, Sept. 4, the district announced Thursday afternoon.
The district said classes are canceled Friday after an elementary school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
All schools in the district will be closed for deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and so contact tracing can be completed, the district said in a news release. Only administrative and custodial teams at each school will report to work.
The news release says in-person students will not be participating in remote learning. Virtual students do have the option to continue their online assignments if they choose to. The district says Senior Academy students should report to their Madisonville campus as usual.
All after school practices are canceled as well.