Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY FALL, DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE OVER THE NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&

...FOG, RAIN, AND DRIZZLE LIKELY THIS MORNING... FOR TRAVELERS AND RESIDENTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WEST KENTUCKY, GENERAL WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY WORSEN DURING THE MORNING HOURS. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND DRIZZLE WILL BE COMMON PLACE DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THIS PRECIPITATION WILL THEN MOVE NORTHEAST INTO SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND THE PURCHASE AREA OF WEST KENTUCKY BY MID-MORNING. DURING THIS TIME, FOG MAY REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO LESS THAN A MILE, WITH SOME LOCATIONS SEEING VISIBILITIES DROPPING LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. DRIVERS SHOULD BE WATCHFUL FOR FREQUENT CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO RAIN AND FOG THIS MORNING AND DRIVE ACCORDINGLY.