CARBONDALE, IL — The union representing Carbondale, Illinois, teachers says members have reached a tentative agreement with the school board Tuesday night, avoiding a strike.
The Carbondale Education Association was considering a teachers strike amid contract negotiations with the Carbondale School District 95 Board of Education. The union has said teachers were not just asking for more money, but also for increased safety for students.
In an announcement sent after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the union said a strike won't be needed.
In a statement, union President Melissa Norman said:
"We are very pleased we were able to come to a tentative agreement and avoid a strike. This agreement truly puts our students first. We are hopeful both our membership, and the Carbondale Board of Education, will vote in the near future to ratify the agreement. In the meantime, we would like to thank our community for standing with us. Your support is invaluable. Thank you.”