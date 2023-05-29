PADUCAH, KY — Just in time for Memorial Day, Noble Park opened their pool Saturday.

The pool is already full of excited kids and their families who are ready to kick off their Summer fun.

Community members say the pool means a lot to them.

"It’s a great place for friends and family to gather around and like to have fun and to like hang out. It’s like a get away,” says long-time visitor Sky Hill. 

The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday until August 6.

Prices for season passes are listed here.