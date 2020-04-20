BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- Ballard County Emergency Management says they have investigated a complaint about a person that should be quarantined having left their house and went to Dollar General.
Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder says in a Facebook post there was some misunderstanding because the person had tested negative for COVID-19.
The individual is being quarantined by Public Health due to having known daily direct contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
Holder says the situation has been addressed and he does not feel that the public needs to panic.
However, Holder says they have asked all businesses in the City of Wickliffe to take additional steps during and after hours for major disinfecting.
Holder says the Office of Emergency Management will take whatever measures necessary to keep people safe.
In a different post on Facebook, Holder lists the requirements for quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.