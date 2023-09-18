MURRAY, KY — A Place to Be is a nonprofit in Murray, Kentucky, dedicated to improving the lives of farm animals and people.
Bethany Wilhelm-Atkins and her husband started the farm ten years ago. They have accumulated around 80 animals over the years, including pigs, goats, sheep, horses and more.
"I noticed that there was such a need for, especially livestock because there's no livestock rescues in our area, the need for a safe place for these animals," Wilhelm-Atkins said.
Not only is the nonprofit dedicated to rehabilitating abused and abandoned livestock, but it also provides people with disabilities therapy in the form of quality time with animals.
"I want everybody to come out and have a safe place to be who they need to be to get through the day. If you need to be happy, be happy. If you need to be sad, pick a pig, lay down, and cry. Many of tears have been shed out here. Many hugs have been given," Wilhelm-Atkins said.
As the owner and operator, Bethany Wilhelm-Atkins has the opportunity to watch people grow on the farm.
"One of our volunteers suffered some strokes, so his hand mobility wasn't the best. He's been coming out probably about 2 or 3 months now. Watching him from day one, he's now able to open the gates. He's able to help feed, so seeing that physically, he's helping me, but we're helping him help himself," Wilhelm-Atkins explained.
In another instance, Wilhelm-Atkins watched her livestock comfort people in a time of need.
"We believe that animals can do a lot more than people think they can. We had one of our volunteers pass away last year in a car accident. Letting her friends come out and be able to use the animals to heal, that was really humbling," Wilhelm-Atkins said.
People visit the farm to heal, just like the farm heals the animals too.
"Every animal out here is an animal that needed a home," Wilhelm-Atkins said. "We've pulled some animals from other shelters on their euthanasia days. We actually have a pig from the tornado in Mayfield. His family's house got demolished, so we went, and we're fostering him for a while, Hammy."
A Place to Be offers many opportunities for the community to get involved with the animals.
They bring animals to local college students missing home.
"We take an animal of their choice. Usually, the mom and dad reach out. We have a little mini horse we use. His name's Dakota. We have Loaf the pig and then Jack the goat. We'll take baskets of goodies with hand-written notes in there and surprise the college kids," Wilhelm-Atkins explained.
They host reading nights for kids, where each kid writes a letter to an animal and reads it to them with a book. Two reading nights are coming up on September 20 and 26. Anyone can get involved on their Facebook page.
"We're all about education, and so if we can get those kiddos out to work on their literacy, how awesome is that," Wilhelm-Atkins said.
A Place to Be will be at The Fox and Hound Walk/Run in Calvert City Parks on September 30. Of course, some farm friends will be there to spend time with people.
People are welcome to visit the farm in Murray. To book a visit, contact the owner on A Place to Be's Facebook page.
A Place to Be Farm Rescue is always looking for volunteers. If anyone is interested in getting involved, they can do so on the Facebook page. The nonprofit accepts donations on Venmo (Bethany-Wilhelm-Atkins) and Paypal (APlaceToBeFarmSanctuary@gmail.com).