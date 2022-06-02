MURRAY, KY — A local nonprofit has received a $5,000 grant to help December tornado victims with disabilities.
Following Dec. 10, many people in the Local 6 area were forced to leave their homes, but relocating looks different for people with disabilities. That's why the center for the Center for Accessible Living in Murray is hoping to ease the burden.
Carrissa Johnson says the flash grant the center has received is is vital for independence, especially following the tornado.
"The trailers that have been set up don't necessarily work for them. Their families take care of them. We've seen that in this community. This community is great for taking care of each other, but they need stuff to keep them independent," says Johnson.
Replacing essential equipment like wheelchairs, grab bars and shower stools is costly. With the grant, people will get the equipment they need for free.
"More often than not, those folks that need those things don't have a lot of money. So, those items are precious to their independence," says Johnson.
It is income based. Johnson says the criteria state that they have to meet at least 200% of the poverty level. Applicants must be affected by the tornado and have a disability. The application process is quick and easy with most of the questions being a narrative. Johnson says people can just tell their story.
"They let us know how they were affected by the tornado, because that's part of the criteria. They let us know they have a disability. We don't ask for any medical documentation or anything like that. They just self disclose," says Johnson.
The equipment awarded through the grant is for people to keep, but the nonprofit also provides equipment for the short-term. For more information, visit the Center for Accessible Living website or call 270-753-7676.