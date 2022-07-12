MARION, KY — A nonprofit organization is offering free laundry services for Marion, Kentucky, residents so they don't have to do laundry at home. It's an effort to help conserve water as the city continues to face a water shortage.
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief is providing free laundry services for Marion residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at Fredonia First Baptist Church at 208 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which has been providing updates about the Marion water crisis, says Marion residents can drop their laundry off at the church with their name and phone number. Volunteers will wash, dry and fold the laundry using the Kentucky Disaster Relief mobile laundry trailer, then call the owner when it's ready to be picked up.
The free service is limited to two loads per person. KYTC says it will generally take about 90 minutes for laundry to be ready to pick up.
Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief plans to have its laundry trailer at the church through July 30.