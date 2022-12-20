PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm.
They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
Keeping Paducah warm and in the holiday spirit is the mission of both organizations as they prepare for the holidays and the cold.
"Well, we're always prepared for the cold whenever it happens or snow. We always have coats that we pull out all winter that have been given to us, so if anybody comes in, the coat's there. We don't ask any questions. They get the coat," Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson says.
With the temperature expected to drop quickly, Washington Street Baptist Church is expected to serve more people at its warming center.
"Residents come this way and they get an opportunity for a hot shower, hot dinner in the evening," Pastor Raynarldo Henderson says.
With clean sheets and cots in each room, people have the opportunity to stay in a warm place on a first come, first served basis. This is the second year the church has hosting the warming center, and organizers are expecting a sharp rise in attendance this week.
"Right now, actually there are more numbers. Last year we were, you know, as we got into it, numbers began to pick up. But now we've been doing it since November; we are already at anywhere from 16 to 19," says Henderson.
After a COVID-19 test and a quick background check, warming center guests are good to go. Both organizations encourage those who need help staying warm reach out and ask for help.
Community Kitchen and Washington Baptist Church are each hosting Christmas style dinners.
Community Kitchen's will be held on Dec. 23, and the church's will take place around noon on Christmas Day.