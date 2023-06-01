MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The closure of a major road in McCracken County is already causing traffic headaches. It's a project that's been years in the making.
We're talking about North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shut down North Friendship between US 45/Lone Oak Road and Us 62 Tuesday.
It'll stay that way through the fall.
The goal is to create a safer path to the mall area, Highway 60, by widening the road and realigning sharp curves.
But that's forcing people, in the meantime, to find alternate routes to and from Lone Oak and the mall.
People in nearby neighborhoods say their streets are serving as alternate routes, and they aren't happy with increase in traffic.
If you're going for a drive on Highland Church Road, you better be ready. It's currently a very busy cut-through to US 62.
Holly Oliver has lived on Highland Church Road for more than 20 years.
“They were backed up almost to my neighbor's driveway, which is, if you count from 62, I'm the eighth driveway on the right. So, that's quite a haul that the traffic was at a dead stop,” Oliver says.
She says the traffic detouring from the North Friendship closure has made their already busy road even more backed up.
“It will surprise me if there are not a lot of wrecks. We have — it's narrow. It's the cutoff road. It's, there's a lot of traffic. There's speed, and we have really deep shoulders,” says Oliver.
It's not just drivers' safety that's a concern.
Kaylie Richards is also worried her family could get hurt.
“I have a 2 year old, so, and we just had this driveway put in, and he likes to take full advantage, and it makes me nervous,” Richards says.
When North Friendship reopens this fall, she hopes traffic will die down.
In the meantime, Richards is asking drivers to be vigilant.
“Maybe even give yourself a little extra time on your daily commute. And I think that they're going to be doing this through the summer, so it's just like realizing how long you may need to add more time,” says Richards.
Around 6 p.m., everyone's heading home on their evening commute. At times like those, people who live along the alternate routes say to be cautious and drive slowly.
Local 6 checked in with McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman, who says currently his office doesn't have enough deputies to increase patrols along detours during the project.
But, he did say if the issue becomes increasingly dangerous, the sheriff's office would most likely use highway safety funding to increase patrols.
That would only be for a short period of time.