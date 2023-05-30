PADUCAH — The North Friendship Road reconstruction project between US 45 and US 62 begins in earnest Tuesday, with a closure that is expected to last until late fall.
North Friendship Road will be closed between Lone Oak Road and US 62 in McCracken County, and Lakeview Drive will be closed at Magnolia Lane. Old Friendship Road and Seneca Lane will be closed at the intersection with KY 1286.
Neighbors say improvements to North Friendship Road have been needed for decades.
Chris Klauburg lives right up the road from North Friendship where construction is set to begin.
He'll now have to avoid a road he uses a lot.
"The interstate to Lone Oak, all the way to Lone Oak Road, it's a pretty inconvenient trip," Klauburg says.
But, he believes the highway safety project is necessary.
Right now, Klauburg says the sharp turns on North Friendship make it dangerous for some drivers.
"I've lived here my whole life, so I've seen one lady go off the side in that ditch there," Klauburg says.
The first phase of the construction project begins Tuesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says people will not be able to drive North Friendship all the way through from US 45 and US 62.
"Over the years, North Friendship Road, matter of fact all of North Friendship Road, has pretty much been a cut through from Lone Oak over to the mall area, and so we're rebuilding it to provide for some better traffic flow," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says.
KYTC says there will be local access for business owners and neighbors like Klauburg at each end of the work zone.
He's excited for the end result.
"I think it's all around a good thing," Klauburg says. "It's going to drastically improve the area."
The closure is expected to remain in place until late fall.
Construction will include cement treatment of the roadway, paving and the creation of a multi-use trail.