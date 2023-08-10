RIVES, TN — Wednesday, one of the communities in the Local 6 area is still working to recover from flood damage from Friday in Obion County, Tennessee. Leaders in the town of Rives say they are working on cleanup while also preparing for the possibility of storms Wednesday night.
"It flowed like I've never seen it flow before," said Craig McCord.
McCord is the vice mayor of Rives. He said he's keeping a close eye on upcoming storms after heavy rains caused extreme damage on Aug. 4.
"I'll be on the lookout. I'll start to ride the streets, watch it, and if it starts getting too bad, I'll start making phone calls, get people in here," said McCord.
He said being that eye and communicating with first responders is key.
"They have a way of texting everybody. It goes out to all the firefighters. We just tell them to be prepared in case something happens, in case they're paged out," he said.
Obion County 911 Executive Director Sherri Hanna agrees.
"Anytime that we have a storm system that's coming through, the National Weather Service is good to provide us with briefing slides," said Hanna.
As Rives and other communities across the county try to clean up, she's watching flooding hot spots that could cause more problems during recovery.
"We do things as normal, and staffing is normal until the threat becomes apparent," said Hanna.
"There's a lot of cleanup to do around here and building back, but we're a strong community and we're gonna' do it," said McCord.
McCord encourages drivers to avoid roads that are flooding. He said to pay close attention to flood warning signs, and follow the motto: turn around; don't drown.