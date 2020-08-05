CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Doctors in Calloway County, Kentucky, say they're concerned with the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in their county.
Five deaths have been reported, among a total of 195 cases since testing began. Two of the deaths were reported Tuesday.
Four staff members at Spring Creek Health Care nursing home tested positive for the virus. Dr. Nicholas O'Dell, the medical director of the nursing home, said all staff and residents will be tested and isolated as needed.
O'Dell said it's important for them to act quickly, because the residents are at high risk for complications from the illness.
"That's not a good situation for COVID-19 to be in that population," O'Dell said. "If it were to spread, you can certainly expect a much higher fatality rate than you would just in the general population."
O'Dell said now is the time to step up precautions, so Calloway County can slow down the spread before things get worse.
"We definitely need everyone in our community to really buckle down on all of those things we've been talking about for the past couple of months in terms of social distancing, mask wearing when out in public," O'Dell said. "Particularly indoor gatherings with people outside of your household."
Visits to the nursing home are now temporarily suspended.
Amid the rising case numbers, The Calloway County Health department is looking for a new public health director. O'Dell said that will be a challenge. But, O'Dell said Calloway County residents should rest assured that there are still enough resources to handle the pandemic.