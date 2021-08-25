MURRAY, KY — With COVID-19 cases surging and vaccine mandates, the health care system is experiencing a staffing shortage now more than ever. Murray State University's nursing program is combating that shortage by giving students hands-on experience with COVID-19 patients.
Last year's nursing students weren't allowed to treat patients in the COVID-19 unit because the virus was still very new. Now, they're jumping right in. They're getting first-hand experience on the front lines of the war on COVID.
A lot of unknowns have come along with this pandemic, but one nursing student says this pandemic made her more confident in her decision to become a nurse.
"I felt it was even more important and even more of a need for me to stick with my major now, rather than backing down in the face of a fight, just because we're gonna be faced with issues like this for forever. So, to just be scared is not an option at his point," nursing major Emily Winstead said.
Winstead said it's important for her to be a nurse now more than ever.
"You don't have an option to just sit back and think. You just really need to jump in, obviously, because you are very much needed. It's very important to everyone that you are ready," Winstead said.
The nursing students will enter the workforce when they are needed most and in the middle of a pandemic. Murray State Dean of Nursing and Health Professionals Dr. Dina Byers said students will now have hands-on experience with COVID-19 patients, which is different from last year.
"We felt that it was our responsibility to educate and proved the necessary clinical experiences for students, so they can transition easily into the workforce," Dr. Byers said.
The dean also said they are admitting more students into the nursing program this semester, in an effort to help with the shortage of nurses.
Jaclyn Carter is another nursing major at Murray State. Carter said her clinical experience has shown her she made the right career choice.
"Especially COVID has shown me that that's really what I want to do: to take care of people when there really is no one else there for them to take care of them," Carter said.
Nursing students will start their clinical rotations later this week.