WEST KY — The National Weather Service in Paducah has released a preliminary track for the western Kentucky portion of a devastating tornado that struck Friday night. The NWS says it has determined that the tornado was an EF-4 from Fulton County to to Muhlenberg County.
On the Fujita scale, an EF-4 rating indicates violent winds of 166 to 200 miles per hour.
The NWS says the tornado had estimated peak winds of 190 mph. Its estimated path length was 128 miles. At its maximum, the tornado was a mile or more wide.
The NWS Paducah says the tornado's path may have extended back into northwest Tennessee, but that's still being analyzed. It continued beyond the end point mentioned in Wednesday's preliminary report, into the NWS Louisville's coverage area.
The segment of tornado damage NWS Paducah surveyed began 5.5 miles southwest of Cayce, Kentucky, on the Kentucky/Tennessee line at 8:56 p.m. The end point of the area included in the report is 7.5 miles northeast of Bremen, Kentucky. Again, the tornado did continue beyond that point, into the NWS Louisville area.
The NWS Paducah's initial survey found massive impacts along most of the tornado track. The worst damage was found in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others.
Additional details are expected to be released later, as they become available.