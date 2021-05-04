OBION COUNTY, TN — The Obion County Board of Education in northwest Tennessee has reportedly voted to lift COVID-19 restrictions for its schools.
The Messenger in Union City reports the board voted to move into phase 4 of its COVID-19 plan.
That means students will return to classes without restrictions, and masks will not be required.
According to a document from the school district outlining its operational phases, students considered to be medically at risk can continue distance learning with online instruction and prepared materials provided by teachers.
The document also says students and staff members who wish to continue wearing masks will be allowed to do so.
Download the document below to see the full details of phase 4 of the school district's plan.