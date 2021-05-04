Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Lone Oak, Reidland, West Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport and Kevil. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&