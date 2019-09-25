FULTON, KY — The officer involved in killing a feral cat in Fulton, Kentucky, will keep his job. Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell says officer Juan Guzman will return to work Oct. 16 after his one-month suspension. He was suspended for violating personnel policy.

Gary Grooms owns the Smokehouse Barbecue in Fulton and also takes care of feral cats in the area. He says he's not happy about the decision.

"That's not what you hire a police officer to represent and become for your community," Grooms says. "It's not what anyone I know wants."

State Rep. Chris Freeland wants changes to be made to avoid incidents like these. He wants to make improvements on Kentucky laws, like the state's 45-year-old statute for second-degree cruelty to animals.

"It's just to get us more in line with what's in place nationally. It's not any infringement on our property owners or our hunters," Freeland says. "It's just for more humane treatment and a better solution to our feral cats and dogs that are running loose."

Grooms says he and others will go to the next Fulton City Commission meeting to share their concerns about Guzman going back to work.

"I want them to fire the cop. I want them to fire him. He doesn't deserve to be working here," Grooms says.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bryan Luckett confirms the investigation into the incident is still underway.