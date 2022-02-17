MAYFIELD, KY — Police officer James Blakney was working in the Cayce community on the night of the Dec. 10 tornado. While he was out helping tornado victims, he didn't yet know he was a victim of the storm himself. His apartment in Mayfield was destroyed.
Now, he and his two daughters are living rent free in a fully furnished house, thanks to a man named Micah Seavers. They moved in shortly after Christmas.
"That's when I let the girls see the house. It was kind of like a surprise. I wasn't even familiar with everything that they had done or what had gone on. When I first walked in here, it didn't look like this," says Blakney.
Seavers, with some help, painted the walls, fixed the porch and fully furnished the house.
"We're more than happy to have him as part of the family and definitely part of the community. We hope he stays for a long time. He's a good addition to our little area down there," says Seavers.
Just two months ago, Blakney didn't know what he was going to do or where he was going to live. After a long shift, he came home to a house that was destroyed. His clothes were scattered along the ground, along with memories of a home that’s no longer there.
"Literally nothing is left except the clothes that I had on my back. I had a uniform on. Everything else was pretty much gone," says Blakney.
They're slowly trying to get back to their normal routines. Blakney says his heart goes out to everyone impacted by the tornado.
"It's kind of like you're lost. It's hard to find your way out. Every day you wake up you're trying to be a little less lost than the day before," says Blakney.
It's going to take time, but they're working on turning this house into a home.