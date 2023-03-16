PADUCAH — A loud booming noise and homes shaking are just some of the reports we've gotten from viewers in the past week.
West Kentucky viewers in communities like Almo, Clinton and parts of McCracken County reached out to Local 6, asking if we knew what was behind the sounds.
The answer to what actually caused the sounds is unclear, but McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said the booms could possibly have come from Tannerite brand items. Tannerite is commonly used in exploding targets for long-range shooting practice.
Whatever the source of the sound was, though, the booms had many of you talking.
Darla Turner heard a boom on Saturday. She used to live near Fort Campbell, but said this sound wasn't like the sonic booms she used to hear there.
"No, I don't think so. I think it was more intense," said Turner. "It felt like it hit closer. My mother and I were sitting on the couch watching TV, and the dog barked and all of a sudden this big boom in our backyard."
Hers was one of several reports of a loud noise from viewers in communities like Almo, Clinton, and even Lone Oak and Reidland.
Norman said his office received several calls Saturday, but he said to his knowledge, the booms caused no damage.
"I don't believe there's any danger to the community from what we were able to find," said Norman. "Again, if we get a call today, we'll go out and investigate it to the best of our ability."
He said whoever's behind the sounds may eventually have to deal with the consequences.
"If they are doing it multiple nights in a row in the middle of the night, that's something where enforcement action may possibly go on and of course that would be in consultation with the county attorney's office," said Norman.
Turner just wants to know what's causing it and for it to stop.
"I would like for him to tell us what they were doing that would cause that massive of a sound and that would shake the earth the way it is because it definitely wasn't natural, and it's not something I would want on a regular basis," said Turner.
Calloway County Fire and Rescue were also dispatched Tuesday evening after receiving several reports of a loud boom.
They also believe Tannerite may be behind the sounds.
If you heard a loud noise that concerns you, your local sheriff's department said don't hesitate to let them know about it.