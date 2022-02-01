MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Health departments say the omicron surge appears to be peaking right now, but they won't be able to confirm that until the end of this week or even next week.
That means the number of new cases reported may go down, but people shouldn't get too ahead of themselves with the possible good news.
People should still take the proper precautions when it comes to preventing COVID-19: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated and getting booster shots.
This could possibly be the fourth COVID-19 peak Marshall County has experienced since the start of the pandemic. The first was in January 2021, and the second was in the summer of that same year. The delta variant also had its own peak. But right now, it's too early to tell whether the county is at another peak.
Trends seem to be going downward, and health experts hope that trend continues.
"I'm hoping we're peaking right now as we speak," Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts said. "As those cases are rolling in today, it seems to be a little bit less than what we've been dealing with for the past week. So I'm hoping we've reached the peak and maybe are on the way down, but only time will tell."
Will there be more peaks in the future for Marshall County or for the state as a whole? Health departments say it's not clear.
"I would like to hope we don't," said Pitts. "We would have to have a crystal ball to know what would happen."
Again, experts say it's just a matter of waiting to see if the numbers fall.
"If the numbers are rolling in, just continue to drop throughout this week and say even next week, I'd say the early part of next week we will know," said Pitts. "If it's on a good steady decline, then we will know."
Pitts told me if you do test positive for COVID-19, go ahead and isolate. Don't wait for a call from the health department.
Pitts said a little less than 50% of people in Marshall County have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.