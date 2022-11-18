PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential investors.
As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the grounds of the old Lincoln High School, Paducah's historic, all-black school.
Thursday's pitch meeting was step one to get the ball rolling. One after another, people at the meeting echoed how beneficial seeing a new community center in the heart of Southside Paducah would be.
One former Lincoln High School student says it just makes sense.
In 1964, Charles Hamilton was a freshman at Lincoln High School. To him, it was more than a school — it was a family.
“The teachers there were more concerned about you achieving and being successful, so you had that personal support because they knew your momma. They knew your father. They knew your brothers,” Hamilton says.
Hamilton expressed that to people at the pitch meeting for the Lincoln Event Center.
Cleary says potential investors support reigniting that feeling in Paducah.
“People really realize right now that working together, it does really make a difference,” says Cleary.
Costs, sustainability plans and blueprints were laid out for attendees.
After the presentation, guests made recommendations, calling for a committee to help solidify fundraising plans.
“Maybe eight or 10, and try to come up with a game plan to of trying to make this thing a reality,” says Cleary.
Some guests are tapping into the vision, signing up to join Cleary's team.
The next steps are in the works.
“After the first of the year, we're to actually try to sit down and figure out what we need to do to make it happen,” Cleary says.
Hamilton says the center would be a perfect fit for Paducah’s rich black culture.
“The 8th of August is big in Paducah, and I think those people that come back every year will probably be so proud of the progress that Paducah has made,” Hamilton says.
To Hamilton, the Lincoln Event Center will progress diversity even further for future generations.
Hamilton says Lincoln High School inspired unity across Paducah.
Thursday's meeting was evident that it can still do that, decades later.
The timeline for the estimated $3 million project is yet to be determined.
Cleary says construction will begin as soon as they raise the funds.