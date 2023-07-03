CARBONDALE, IL — The brink of closure: one local cooling center is reducing its hours and may shut down.
The sweltering heat of the day is why some are inside staying cool. Others are less fortunate and have to deal with the brunt of the sun.
There is a solution for those in need: cooling centers.
But for those in Carbondale, Illinois, one location is at risk of shutting down.
"Right now this cutdown is short of closing our doors," said Carmalita Cahill, the executive director of the Carbondale warming and cooling center. "Our goal is to provide a safe place to sleep at night, a safe place to be for those folks that aren't able to access the existing shelter structure or if it's too full."
Cahill says right now, it takes a little less than $7,000 a week to run the location.
But after cuts in federal grant funding, things for the center aren't looking up.
Her ultimate goal?
"We don't want to forget anybody," said Cahill. "All of our people in our community in our world means something and we're all connected, and if we leave somebody behind, we're leaving a part of ourselves and something that we can learn from them."
Cahill says to people watching, remember those who can use a helping hand.
"I can walk in the house and I can turn on my air or the fact that I can walk into my house or that I can walk to my house," said Cahill. "Just those basic things, the privacy, peace of mind."
And that peace of mind is what she hopes to keep giving to others.
Remember, you can also give back to the center.
