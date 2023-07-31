REIDLAND, KY — One man from Graves County, Kentucky is dead after Saturday, July 29 storms.
Graves County Emergency Management says strong winds came through the area, and the man was struck by a tree.
That wasn't the only part of western Kentucky hit by the storm.
A tree fell through the roof of one of the buildings at Reidland Manor Apartments. Neighbors told Local 6 that the resident upstairs had just moved in.
Others had lived there for several years, like Andrea Godman.
"We were standing over there and we just seen the big wall cloud come and it came pretty quick and then it kind of got still and then all at once that wind picked up and that tree, I heard a snap," said Godman.
People need to watch out for trees and tree limbs during windy weather conditions, according to Graves County Emergency Management.
"I've always been taught like not to be around trees so if it's a windy day, I don't walk my dogs around the tree," said Tracy Warner, the director for Graves County Emergency Management.
For Godman, she says to make sure you pay attention to the alerts on your phone.
She says it's important because a surprise like this could happen.
"Even if you see that the sky is getting grey because of the rain, take it seriously," said Godman. "We didn't take it seriously yesterday; we just thought it was just a regular storm and it turned out to be this."
No one was injured at Reidland Manor Apartments.
Godman says the Red Cross gave her and her family help, but she is going to stay in a hotel for the time being.