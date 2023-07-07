GOLCONDA, IL — We're 172 days away from the Christmas holiday, Main Street Golconda is trying to bring a new celebration to their small town for the community members and for Southern Illinois to enjoy.
Nathan Ryder, president of Main Street Golconda is calling their new "Hometown Christmas Celebration" the event that is going to bring the Christmas spirit back to their small town.
"Hometown Christmas Celebration it will occur every December, and sort of the crowning achievement of that will be a Christmas tree that we're going to put here on the courthouse lawn for everyone to enjoy throughout the holiday season," said Ryder.
Main Street is raising money for a two-story Christmas tree to place on the front lawn of the Pope County Courthouse.
In past holiday seasons, the only way the town has shown spirit was by some garland and a few lights on the light posts. With some community help, they are attempting to create their own Hallmark movie town.
Brooke Burkhead, treasurer of Main Street Golconda, brought this idea to Ryder because she loves Christmas herself and noticed the absence of the holiday in her town. Burkhead said the community reaction has been very positive.
"People are excited. They're ready to see something actually happen in Golconda, cause we haven't had Christmas in town forever. I mean we had a little Santa that comes to town, just nothing big like what we're planning for," she said.
Santa is still expected to make his appearance this year, but he's doing more than checking his list twice. On December 2, Santa will flip the switch to power on the tree, but he's not the only one riding into town.
"We're going to have a living nativity here on the courthouse lawn, also some Christmas music by one of our churches in town. They're going to put together a big Christmas choir for us, so really we think it's going to be a really neat event to have out hereon the lawn and hopefully bring people to town and get a little bit of that Christmas spirit going early in December," said Ryder.
The first box to check off is the Christmas tree. Main Street is actively fundraising for the tree. Thanks to past festivals and fundraisers they have raised around $10,000. They still need around $5,000; any money past the goal will go toward more decorations.
Another goal of Main Street-- to make people passing through want to stop and fall in love with Golconda during the Christmas season. Ryder and Burkehead want people to see all the good things the town they call home has to offer.
Burkhead has a Christmas countdown on her phone year-round, on Wednesday, she told Local 6 there was 174 days till Christmas. Time is ticking down until Santa comes down, and Main Street asks that you start spreading the Christmas spirit a few months early. To donate, click here
