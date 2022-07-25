MAYFIELD, KY — A local woman's hobby is bringing comfort to people affected by the EF4 tornado that struck Mayfield, Kentucky, last December. She hopes it will bring about healing for some in the community.
Alisha Hopwood makes laser engravings. She is making them for free for tornado survivors if they provide the wood or other materials to be engraved.
Hopwood doesn't call herself artsy or creative. She's been engraving for less than a year.
"I started engraving in February of this year," Hopwood says.
But she's been enjoying the process. "Just kind of a hobby," Hopwood says.
She says each engraving takes about two to two-and-a-half hours. With this newfound craft, she's giving back to tornado survivors.
"Engrave them to give their own personalized gifts," Hopwood says.
People have given Hopwood before and after photos of their homes, which she then engraves onto the materials they provide.
At first, she didn't know if the gifts were a good idea, but she's found that people appreciate the gesture.
"I didn't want people to remember that day and be sad, but I've come to realize that a lot of people are very, very grateful and love the idea," Hopwood says.
Hopwood is doing her part to help tornado survivors.
Her first engraving was for her husband's cousin, whose house was destroyed in the storm.
She says she feels lucky. The Mayfield tornado missed her home by about a mile and a half, and she wants to give back to her community with her engravings.