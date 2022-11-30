MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Plans are in place for a ceremony to observe and honor the lives lost and affected by the December 2021 tornado outbreak that tore through western Kentucky.
The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group invites the public to attend the ceremony at 1 p.m. Dec. 10, 2022, at the Jonathan Creek Conference Center, 3043 Beal Road, Hardin, KY 42048. Gov. Andy Beshear plans to attend the event which will feature a short program and speakers.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by phone at 270-883-1564 or email marshallcountyrecovery@gmail.com. Individuals and families can also scan the QR code or visit the MCLTRG website by clicking here to register.
Following the planned events, there will be a reception where each child affected by the tornado outbreak will receive a gift from Santa Claus. Families are asked to RSVP for their child so that Santa Claus brings enough presents for the children impacted by the tornado.