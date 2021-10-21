MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Narcan is now available at the McCracken County Courthouse. Turning Point Recovery Center and the McCracken County Sheriff's Department installed an opioid rescue kit inside the building Wednesday afternoon.
Helping people overcome overdoses is a constant battle for Turning Point Recovery Center and Program Director Brandon Fitch. "Overdoses are real. They happen. They happen on a daily basis — 93,000 died last year as a result of opioid overdose," Fitch said. "And many times it's not just an intentional overdose or a suicide, what it is, is an accidental overdose."
Narcan is essential in saving someone's life when they're overdosing. The goal of having the kit readily available in the courthouse is to make doses of Narcan easily accessible. Fitch says they have a goal of making it available community-wide.
"We're also going to reach out to other places in the city. We hope to put it in public places like libraries, gas stations, hotels, places where we might see an overdose rise and make sure it's accessible," Fitch said. "There's no alarms on it, they can access it quickly and they can save lives."
Law enforcement will play a role too. It's common for them to help people who are overdosing. McCracken County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said having a partnership with Turning Point is much needed.
"We want to help people. And if we can take a little bit of time out to go out with Turning Point and their quick response team to help get information to people and possibly save some lives, that's a perfect mix in our opinion," Norman said.
The opioid rescue kit will be checked on weekly to make sure enough Narcan is available. Turning Point's Quick Response Team will also aim to help more people who have suffered an overdose, and put them on the path to recovery. To learn more about Turning Point Recovery Center, visit its website.