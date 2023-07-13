PADUCAH — Paducah's Senior Citizen Recreational Center Board announced last year that a new center would be built. The project is well underway, and progress updates have been shared. The center has been in the Paducah Parks and Recreation building since the 1970s, but will soon be relocated to Kentucky Avenue and 16th Street in downtown Paducah.
"The building has just reached its lifespan, and it's starting to cost more maintenance-wise," Martin said. "So, the smart thing to do is look towards the future and make that jump.
Martin said the design plans will be finished within a few weeks, and the construction of the new facility will take about six months to a year and a half to complete. He said the cost of the new building will be slightly more than $4 million; so far, around $3 million have been collected for the project.
"We are a little bit short," Martin said. "To do it right, we need another $1 million. There was a recent cost decrease for construction, which knocked off some of the money we needed."
The center's board chair, David Troutman, said the new building will offer better amenities for the members.
"This is going to be more space and more land than we ever needed, which gives us room to expand," Troutman said. "With this new facility, we're looking at more beautiful dining halls, game rooms, yoga rooms, and exercise rooms."
Donna Boulton has been attending the senior citizen center for more than 15 years. She said she is afraid of the significant change the new building will bring. But, Boulton said although she will miss the current center's building, she hopes the new one will make her feel right at home.
"You know, we're excited that we finally got a place to go," Boulton said. "I mean, many of us will miss this place. We had tons of fun in this place, so hopefully, the fun will continue in the new location."
Martin said the center is looking for new members and sponsors for the new location. He said you can join or donate by visiting The Senior Citizen Center online or contact the center directly and speak with him.
It's not yet known when construction will begin, but Martin said he should have a start date once developmental plans are finalized within the next few weeks.