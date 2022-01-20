A united front in support of a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport: Monday, the Paducah Area Reuse Organization, or PACRO, passed a resolution in support of proposed state funding for the project.
The resolution is in support of the $6 million Gov. Andy Beshear included for the project in his proposed state budget. However, some lawmakers in state government have questioned whether that amount will be approved as part of the 2022 budget.
While local leaders feel confident the money will ultimately be allocated, PACRO board member and Paducah Mayor George Bray said it's vital to continue to fight for the funding.
"At the end of the day, you know, we have to advocate for our community. And if we've got a chance to get $6 million for a project that, you know, I've worked on personally for the last nine years, you know, then we better damn well do it. I'm just interested to see, kind of, you know, what the outcome is and if there's any fallout. It's a pretty interesting scenario," Bray said.
The board unanimously passed the resolution. The next move is to deliver it to members of the General Assembly and the governor's office.
The new terminal project has already received money at the federal level.
Download the document below to read the resolution in full.