PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
The chamber says the use of that version of the song was an accident. "My Old Kentucky Home" is Kentucky's official state song, and the racist lyrics from the older version were removed by the state legislature in 1986. The original version of the song was composed by Stephen Foster in 1853.
"Inadvertently, an older version was pulled up from a playlist and used. It was something that we were very surprised about," said Chamber President Sandra Wilson. "There was never any intention to use that older version. We just wanted to have 'My Old Kentucky Home' used as a transition from one part of the program, of the dinner, to the awards program."
Local 6 also spoke with 2021 Chamber Chairman Dr. Anton Reece, 2022 Chairman Cory Hicks and 2023 Chairman Brent Housman about the incident. The past and present chairs echoed Wilson's comments that the incident was an accident, and said they see it as a teaching moment for the organization.
"A teachable moment is an opportunity, though, to listen, learn, engage, and then do some intentional things by providing resources and intentionality," Reece said. "Because at the end of the day, certainly more of the minority businesses that we get involved in this process, it's a win-win for the community."
McCracken County Commissioner Richard Abraham wrote a letter addressing the incident and his experience at the event. Abraham did not specifically name the chamber in his letter, which can be read in the image below:
We also reached out to Paducah-McCracken County NAACP Presdient J.W. Cleary, as he was also at the dinner with members of the NAACP. Cleary believes the incident was an honest mistake by the chamber, and after discussing with his officers they all agreed it was accidental. Cleary also says former Chamber Chair Cory Hicks apologized to members of the NAACP again once the program finished.
All four members of the chamber we spoke with on Tuesday say the organization is committed toward improving diversity, equity and inclusion in their membership programs and throughout the community.