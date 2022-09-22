WASHINGTON — A whirlwind 48 hours in Washington, D.C., for a local group advocating for you have come to an end.
During the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In, a group of business leaders, elected officials and others organized by the chamber of commerce head to our nation's capital to advocate at the federal level for money and support involving local projects and initiatives.
Advocacy is the name of the game during the D.C. Fly-In, and that's just what the 65-member delegation accomplished in a 48-hour period.
Countless taxis, thousands of steps and plenty of listening — the two-day D.C. Fly-In involves a group on a mission in our nation's capital to deliver for people back home in Paducah and McCracken County.
"It is so important that this happens every year. The reality is there's a lot of federal funding that comes to Paducah. There's also federal funding that could come to Paducah that maybe is not coming to Paducah," Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Chamber Board President Cory Hicks said.
The D.C. Fly-In delegation crisscrossed the district advocating for federal support on a range of local issues.
Meetings like Tuesday’s at the Department of Energy lead to continued federal funding for cleanup and open the door to future prospects at the Paducah DOE site.
"We have had a very positive relationship with the Department of Energy and have worked very closely with them, and we really wanted to send them the message that we have been in the past with the Department of Energy, but we're not settled for that. We want to be in the future with the Department of Energy as well,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
The advocacy continued with the delegation dividing into six small groups meeting with the Americans for the Arts, to the U.S. Travel Association and other groups, including the Waterways Council — focusing on our area's inland waterways.
"It's very much is an economic driver for the country. We feed the world," said Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council Inc.
Every conversation here is building on to an already strong relationship.
"Them knowing us is really important,” Hicks said. “Them being able to say, 'you’re the Paducah group. You were here not too long ago, and you talked to me about x, y and z. Like, those types of things are really important whenever we have a need, whenever we have something that's really important that we need to push forward."
"We had a panel discussion with the chiefs of staff, and that panel discussion really opened up some opportunities for us to learn about them, and then they learn about us,” Hicks said.
There was also time spent face to face with high level lawmakers representing Kentucky, like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. James Comer.
What now? Well, members of the D.C. Fly-In return home and share with friends, family and coworkers what was accomplished there that directly benefits western Kentucky.