PADUCAH- Twenty three women were honored Saturday night at the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP's Rosa Parks Power of One event. Each honoree was nominated by organizations throughout the county.
People gathered at Broadway United Methodist Church to honor and celebrate the women nominated for their awards. Local 6's Jasmine Youngblood was the Mistress of Ceremony, with Reverend Renee Kesler as the Keynote Speaker. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary says their goal is to highlight the women in the community who, like Rosa Parks, make positive change.
"We try to reach out to the people that's behind the scenes, because a lot of the time the people that were here tonight that we honored, you never really see them that much out in the community," Cleary said. "But they mean so much to their church, or their job, or their organization, it's just really amazing what goes on."
Cleary says this year's Rosa Parks Power of One Event is in memory of Reverend Joe Beal, who recently passed away. Bela helped found the NAACP's event.
Honoree list, and their sponsors:
- Bethany Beal, Broadway United Methodist Church
- LaToya Benberry, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
- Rose Cleary, Baptist Health
- Jerline Cooper, Ninth Street Church of Christ
- Tara Crumble, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist church
- Dorothea Manley Davis, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership
- Carolyn Jackson, St. James C.M.E. Church
- Peggy Jagoe, Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church
- Carrie Jones, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
- Elisabeth Jones, Greater Lincoln Height Missionary Baptist Church
- Chris Kreuger, Paducah Public Schools
- Octavia Lawrence, West Kentucky Community & Technical college
- Maurie McGarvey, Paducah Bank
- Nancy Powless, Computer Services Incorporated (CSI)
- Cornelia Reece, McCracken County Community Endowment
- Phyllis Rouse, Jackson House/W.B. Sanders Apartments
- Heidi Suhrheinrich, White's Financial Group
- Demethera Taylor, Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church
- Barbara Townsley, Burks Chapel Church Brotherhood
- Sherona Waldon, Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC
- Stacey Watson, West Kentucky Community & Technical College
- Denise White, Friends of Sissy White
- Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce