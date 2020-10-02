PADUCAH — The United Way Jackpot Extravaganza fundraiser is going on right now, and there's still time to buy your ticket.
The event benefits more than a dozen local nonprofits who work every day to build a safe, and sustainable future for our community.
There are a few that specialize in assisting abused children and adults.
The Merryman House, Lotus, and the Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah need your support to continue their services.
Child Watch Executive Director Janie Criner said people do not realize how prevalent child abuse in across our region.
"It's so hidden, it's so secretive, that I know that people just can't wrap their mind around what is going on and might be going on right next door to them," said Criner.
They have provided services to the community since 1984, combating child abuse and neglect. They provide mental heath counseling, education, and other resources to aid children and families through their trauma.
The services are free, but Child Watch needs money to keep the nonprofit running.
"The money we receive from the United Way is earmarked for our mental health therapy program, for child victims of abuse and their families," said Criner. "The United Way helps us provide individual counseling sessions for children, individual sessions for families, support groups, parent resources and education, just a variety of tools to help the child through the trauma."
It is not easy creating a peaceful place for people to escape traumatic events, but the folks at Lotus are doing what they can.
Lotus Community Impact Director Amberly Haverstock said the nonprofit is the state-designated children's advocacy and sexual violence resource center for the Jackson Purchase region.
"We provide safety, healing and justice outcomes for all-age survivors of child abuse and sexual violence," said Haverstock. "Our mission is to support survivors and to strengthen families and to empower communities to end child abuse and sexual violence."
She said in the past three years, Lotus has expanded its building, seeing a 61% growth in the number of services it provides.
They are able to help their clients through funds, grants and donations from the community.
"Those impact-driven services help the overall health and well being of the survivors that we serve, and in turn, our community," said Haverstock.
The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center serves survivors of domestic violence to help them live safer and healthier lives.
Dr. Mary Foley is Merryman House's executive director. She explained that they are the state-designated domestic violence service provider for the Jackson Purchase region.
"We serve over 1,000 victims a year. We shelter, you know, usually over 200 victims a year, fleeing their homes and in need of safety," Foley said.
They have lost several victims this year to domestic abuse related homicides.
The Merryman House is looking for your help to keep going strong through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Whether it be mental health, medication assistance, childcare assistance, help with our kids, all of those things are areas that the United Way touches," said Foley. "So by giving through to the United Way, and then Merryman House benefiting from that, we're just able to do a wide variety of things."
The nonprofits go through a tedious application process to be a part of this event. The money is not just given to them. They will be eligible to receive money, once their nonprofit is approved. They will use these funds to restore lives, bring hope, and paint a brighter future for survivors.
There will be only one winner of the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza drawing. Click here to buy a ticket for the United Way Jackpot Extravaganza.