PADUCAH — The city of Paducah says the city commission has settled its legal matter with Commissioner David Guess. Guess was removed from the Paducah City Commission in January following a misconduct hearing, but a judge issued a stay of action in February, effectively reinstating Guess to the local governing body.
The misconduct investigation stemmed from texts with racist connotations Guess sent the city's deputy fire chief last November on Election Day regarding a fellow city commission candidate. After commissioners voted to remove Guess back in January, Mayor George Bray released a statement that said in part: "The decision to remove a commissioner, while very challenging and defining for the entire community, we believe sets a standard for behavior as leaders of our city going forward. While we have much work left to do, our community has made tremendous gains in the area of diversity, equity, and minority inclusion. This is one of the areas that defines the city that we all want to live in, where we want our children to live, and where others will choose to live as they make relocation decisions in the future. Simply stated, as a community we have made many gains and are simply not willing to take a step backwards.”
Guess has appealed that decision, claiming among other things that his First Amendment rights were violated.
On Feb. 1, McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen granted a motion for a restraining order from Guess' legal team. That decision temporarily reinstated Guess, with Kitchen saying he believes there's "substantial probability" that Guess could win his appeal on the basis of the argument that his First Amendment rights were violated.
In its Monday announcement not to pursue further legal action on the matter, the city of Paducah said Kitchen issued a stay of the action against Guess on Feb. 19. The city says reconsideration of that decision is pending in federal court, but "Given the Judge’s previous ruling, both parties have agreed to settle by not pursuing further legal action."
The announcement includes a statement from Bray, which reads in full:
“We carefully followed state law in removing David Guess due to misconduct and feel strongly that we were warranted in our actions. A local judge felt otherwise and issued a stay that prevented the removal of Commissioner Guess. While we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, we will move forward. In doing so, we will continue our focus on achieving the overarching goals of the Board of Commissioners which includes the aggressive support of a more diverse and inclusive community. In light of Judge Kitchen’s ruling to stay our action, David Guess has been fully reinstated as a commissioner.”
To see our previous coverage of this ongoing story — including more details about the allegation of misconduct against Guess and the full recording of the January hearing — click here.