PADUCAH — For the second time this week, the Paducah Board of Education had a special called meeting to discuss Superintendent Donald Shively. In late October a photo of Shively in blackface at a Halloween party began circulating on social media.
The board did not take any action following a three-hour executive session, which is closed to the media. Shively participated in-person after he needed to meet virtually on Monday following a positive COVID-19 test. Shively says he was in isolation for 10 days, and did not show symptoms 48 hours before the meeting. The board took public comments during Monday's meeting.
Despite taking no action, the board plans to meet again to discuss the situation after Thanksgiving. Shively self-reported the photo to the board in early 2019, he did not face any disciplinary action. Shively claims the photo was taken 20 years ago, and has since apologized.