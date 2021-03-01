PADUCAH -- This week, Paducah Board of commissioners will be highlighting and addressing some of the issues Southside residents and business owners are facing.
The Southside of Paducah is filled with history. Bob's Drive-In owner Neil Ward has been in business here for more than 40 years.
"Customers are just wonderful," Ward said. "I know the majority of them. They've supported me through the good times. The bad times, snow, the pandemic."
Storm water drainage, dilapidated buildings and lack of economic development are some of the issues the area is facing.
Neil Ward with Bob's Drive-In says Southside does have potential. He said it's going to take coming together to see a change.
"Just love to see it thriving again in a very positive way," Ward said. "And I think by cleaning up a lot of these properties, taking care of these problems, people would definitely invest in the Southside."
Paducah Mayor George Bray wants these meetings to be an opportunity to listen to people's concerns. Then they'll come up with a priority list of issues to tackle.
"I don't think the city can do it all by themselves," Bray said. "I think we have to have committed people. We can lead. We can be the convener. We can stimulate some things. But there has to be a group of people that are willing to put in the work."
Ward believes these meetings will help give Southside a brighter future.
The first meeting will be held at Soirees Events and catering on March 4 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The second meeting will be held on March 11.