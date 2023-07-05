PADUCAH — Celebrating freedom is how the city of Paducah spent the Fourth of July holiday.
The 2023 Independence Day Celebration had it all — live music, food, and to top it off, a fireworks show along the riverfront.
When you think of the Fourth of July, you may think of burgers and hotdogs, but this year we're celebrating with donuts.
Sherry Carico and her husband have been running KC's Mini Donuts for a year.
“Probably maple and bacon. The maple bacon is a big seller. It doesn't sound good, but it really goes good together,” Carico says.
They had a trial run at Paducah’s Fourth of July celebration last year.
“A little intimidated. Last year was so busy. It was overwhelming for him and I to keep up with it ourselves. But we're ready this year. We know what to expect,” says Carico.
When the fireworks start, things get super busy.
That's why Jenny Fernandez-Cruz showed up early.
She wanted to get a front row seat to the music, the dancing and the fireworks.
They chose to spend the holiday in Paducah.
“We travel now, alone. This is our first time to this area and we love the riverfront,” says Cruz.
Her favorite part of the holiday is seeing families together celebrating.
Carico says her food truck does events like these, because she gets to see faces light up.
“It does something to the heart when you see that. A lot of parents will have their child hand the money over, so they feel really good to begin with,” Carico says.
Coming from a military family, Cruz is always sure to remember why we celebrate Independence Day.
“My husband fought for our country for 26 years, as have past generations," Cruz says. "I enjoy my freedom to be here, doing this,” Cruz says.
But she says the music, friends and the lights aren't half bad either.
The 20-minute display was set to music.
The fireworks were discharged from a barge provided by Pine Bluff Materials, and the tug was provided by Ingram Barge Company.